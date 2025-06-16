Putin to speak at SPIEF plenary session on June 20 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues preparing for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and will speak at its plenary session on Friday, June 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president continues preparations for the St. Petersburg [International] Economic Forum also. As you know, it will be held in St. Petersburg this week. The head of state will speak at the plenary session on Friday," Peskov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

