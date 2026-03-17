Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.25% to 2,860.72 and 1,111.87 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.832 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.15% at 2,858.13 points and 1,110.86 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 3 kopecks at 11.843 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.2% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,859.54 points.