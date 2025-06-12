Airport in Lugansk to be able to receive widebody aircraft — transport minister

LUGANSK, June 12. /TASS/. The new airport in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is planned to become an international one, able to receive widebody aircraft, the republic’s transport minister Albert Apshev told TASS.

Apshev said earlier that the construction of the airport in Lugansk to replace the one ruined by the Ukrainian armed forces in 2014, was planned to be finalized in 2028.

"This is going to be an international airport, able to receive widebody aircraft," he said when asked a respective question.

The airport "was of considerable importance" for the region in terms of economic development, Apshev noted, adding that its restoration and launch would allow "not only to restore the previous capacities, but also to multiply them manyfold," including in the area of tourism development in the LPR.