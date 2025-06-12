Business interested in restoration of direct flights between Russia, US — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. US and Russian business is interested in restoration of direct flights between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said.

"Direct flights are being discussed as well. We raise the issue," he said when speaking about the dialogue between Moscow and Washington. "There is great interest from business, American business, our business," he told reporters at a reception at the Russian embassy in the US on the occasion of Russia Day.

Darchiev said in an interview with TASS earlier than Russia expected the talks on restoration of direct flights between the two countries to start in the near future. "Another prior issue is the recovery of direct flights between Russia and the US interrupted by Washington in 2022 as its air space was closed followed by a similar step by our side," he said then when speaking about the efforts on normalization of bilateral relations.