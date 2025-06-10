Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 12.3% in January-May 2025

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew 12.3% annually in January - May 2025 to 10.49 trillion rubles ($133.4 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"<…> slightly above the target level, which generates a stable base for further advance growth of revenues. An increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 5.8% against the lime period of the last year in January - May," the ministry informed.

The path of receiving non-oil and gas revenues in January - May of this year along with the higher tax base period of the last year create preconditions for a significant increase over the pace projected when preparing the budget law, the ministry said. "Amendments to the budget law for 2025 provide for an appropriate increase of the forecast of non-oil and gas revenues coming," the ministry added.