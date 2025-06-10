Aeroflot to increase passenger traffic to 80 mln people by 2030

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group plans to increase passenger traffic to 80 mln people as part of its new strategy by 2030, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We discussed it for a long time inside the company and at the level of the board of directors, and nevertheless we set the goal of 80 mln passengers for ourselves. This is higher than our initial strategy suggests. Then we planned to carry 65 mln passengers," he noted.

That said, "much will depend on how fast the new domestic fleet is supplied," without which it will be difficult to reach this result, the chief executive added.