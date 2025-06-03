Court banned operations of World of Tanks game publisher

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow banned operations of Lesta company, the publisher of the World of Tanks and World of Warships, and forfeited its assets in favor of Russia, TASS reports from the court room.

"The lawsuit of the Office of General Prosecutor to be granted in full. Operations of Lesta, Lesta Games Agency and Lesta Games Moscow to be banned. One hundred percent of participation interests of these legal entities to be forfeited in favor of Russia," court chairman Mikhail Strogonov read his decision, adding that it comes into force immediately.

This is the first incident related to the court prohibition of the video games publisher.