Quotas for fertilizer exports may be renewed in fall — Russian Deputy PM

SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers in Russia effective until the end of November 2025 may be renewed this fall, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the Russian Grain Forum.

"We are dealing with fairly pinpoint regulation of the mineral fertilizer market for the last several years thus far. We have a government resolution issued again, it was signed actually in March, and we will continue this regulation until November of this year," Patrushev said. "I believe in November also, when this resolution will require to be extended once again, we will do that. So I hope we will have mineral fertilizer prices stable, just as before," he noted.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier signed the decree extending quotas for exports of mineral fertilizer. The total export quota will be almost 20 mln metric tons, including more than 12.3 mln metric tons for nitrogen fertilizers and over 7.6 mln metric tons for NPK fertilizers. Quotas will apply from June 1 to November 30, 2025.