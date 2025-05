SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will not abolish grain export duties so far, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the Russian Grain Forum.

"The duty for us is a damper mechanism enabling to regulate export supplies and domestic market prices. The duty is the mechanism that will function so far. We do not plan to renounce it. Nevertheless, the base price should be reviewed annually," Patrushev said.