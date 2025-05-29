Russia preparing for sustainable railway communication with Pakistan, India — deputy PM

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is conducting preparatory work with Islamabad to organize sustainable railway communication between Russia, Pakistan and India and hopes for stabilization of relations between its two neighbors in light of the corresponding prospects, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, said at the international forum Astana.

"We really want good relations to be established between Pakistan and India so that it would be possible to ensure railway communication between Russia, Pakistan and India. By the way, we are conducting the corresponding preparatory work on Pakistan," Overchuk said.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister noted that a project to transport goods from Russia to Pakistan by rail was in progress, but the worsening relations between India and Pakistan required adjusting the plans.

Indian-Pakistani relations soured after an April 22 terrorist attack in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese.

On the night of May 7, India attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, calling this operation Sindoor. Pakistan took retaliatory measures.

On May 10, the parties agreed to a ceasefire and consider the possibility of reducing the number of troops on the border.