Moody's keeping China’s rating highlights economic stability of country — ministry

BEIJING, May 27. /TASS/. The fact that the international rating agency Moody's Ratings maintained China’s rating at "A1" underscores the country’s economic stability and development potential, according to a statement released on the Chinese Finance Ministry’s website.

"The decision by Moody's agency to keep China’s sovereign credit rating reflects strong prospects of the Chinese economy," the statement reads.

China maintains its economic stability and development potential, the ministry noted, adding that "irrespective of external environment changes, keeping confidence and maintaining its firmness, China will continue being focused on fulfilling its tasks properly."