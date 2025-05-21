Novak, Bahrein’s oil minister discuss joint oil and gas production

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Oil Minister of Bahrein Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah have discussed energy supplies from Russia and potential joint production of oil and gas at a working meeting, according to a statement released on the Russian government’s Telegram channel.

"The conditions for supplies of Russian energy to Bahrein, and potential joint work on geological exploration and production of oil and gas in the shelf area in Bahrein with the participation of Russian companies were on the agenda of the negotiations," the statement reads.

Moreover, the sides discussed OPEC+ cooperation as a guarantee for ensuring stability and predictability of the global oil market, and agreed to coordinate interaction in this field in the future.

The decisions by Russia and Bahrein are aimed at bringing the oil market into balance amid economic challenges, the cabinet noted.

"We rate high the traditionally friendly nature of the ties between Russia and Bahrein. This September we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between our countries. Much has been done in this period for expansion of trade, economic, financial, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. In the first three months of 2025, mutual trade volumes increased by 14.9% compared with the same period in 2024. Bringing the two countries’ trade turnover to a new level is set to become one of the tasks for the near future," Novak said at the meeting.