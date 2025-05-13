{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US to cut tariffs on China shipments to 54% from 120% — executive order

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the tariff on China shipments would be raised to 120%

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The United States will cut the low value "de minimis" tariff on China shipments to 54% from 120%, a White House executive order said.

The changes will take effect by 12:01 a.m. EST on May 14, 2025 (7:01 a.m. Moscow time), according to the document. A flat fee of $100 will remain.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the tariff on China shipments would be raised to 120%.

The talks between the US and China on trade and economic issues were held in Switzerland on May 10-11. The parties agreed on reciprocal reduction of tariffs to 10% and the creation of a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations.

Back in February, US President Donald Trump announced an escalation of tariffs on all Chinese imports by 10%. In response, China imposed targeted tariffs from 10% to 15% on agriculture equipment, a number of cars, oil, coal and LNG from the US. The following month, Washington raised tariffs by another 10%, while Beijing responded with targeted tariffs from 10% to 15% of American agriculture products. By April, the US increased extra tariffs on Chinese imports three times, after which they reached 145%. As countermeasures, China raised tariffs on all American products in April, bringing them to 125%.

ARCTIC TODAY
Novosibirsk university develops model to improve energy supply in Arctic
The Arctic has the potential for oil and gas production, and its development is strategically important for the country's economy
Read more
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement — sources
Earlier in the day, the top Turkish diplomat raised the topic of the Ukrainian settlement in his calls with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS used to shell Kursk Region — top brass
The reconnaissance unit of Russia’s battlegroup North uncovered the location of the system near the settlement of Nagornovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Belarus hopes upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul lead to peace
"Russia is talking about peace, is taking the first steps and wants to sign a serious agreement," Alexander Volfovich said
Read more
West insists on 30-day ceasefire to give Kiev time to regroup — Russian diplomat
The diplomat recalled that the 2019 Paris summit will be remembered for Zelensky's surprise move when he unexpectedly refused to approve the final document that had been preliminarily agreed by all signatories
Read more
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Read more
European countries pledge to rearm Ukraine
The sides also expressed commitment "to robust security guarantees for Ukraine"
Read more
Hungary rejects EC’s plans to halt Russian oil, gas imports — PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that the initiative would lead to soaring oil, natural gas and electricity prices and "simply destroy the Hungarian economy"
Read more
Russia to retaliate closure of its Consulate General in Krakow — ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova said that the response will be "asymmetric"
Read more
UAC delivers another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry
The 4++ generation aircraft have run the gamut of tests by the manufacturer, have been tested in various working modes, and have performed a flight to the base aerodrome
Read more
Kremlin praises Trump’s calls to Kiev to take part in meeting proposed by Russia
Dmitry Peskov also recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his readiness to do everything possible to host talks
Read more
Beijing says reduction of reciprocal tariffs by China, US meets both countries’ interests
Beijing hopes that Washington will continue working "on fully correcting the wrong practice of unilateral tariff hikes"
Read more
National Wealth Fund volume totals $144.6 bln as of May 1 — Russian Finance Ministry
As of May 1, the volume of the fund’s liquid assets totaled 3.297 trillion rubles
Read more
Russia’s GDP growth rate slows to 2% in Q1 2025 — Central Bank
According to the Central Bank's forecast, the GDP growth rate will slow down to 1-2% in 2025 and to 0.5-1.5% in 2026
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost many armored vehicles, heavy drones in fighting for Kotlyarovka
The statement followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement on May 12 that units of the battlegroup had liberated the village
Read more
Kremlin spokesman slams Poland’s accusations over shopping mall fire as groundless
Earlier, a major fire broke out at a shopping mall in Warsaw, Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind the accident
Read more
India suspends strikes on Pakistan, further moves depend on Islamabad’s steps — PM Modi
The Indian PM noted that Pakistan decided to hit India instead of helping in the fight against terrorism
Read more
Edan Alexander arrives in Israel after release from Hamas captivity
With Alexander being release, Hamas continues to hold 58 hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli side
Read more
Leading European nations plan to use ‘all feasible levers’ to strengthen NATO — statement
The countries also pledged to continue providing weapons to Ukraine, enhance its defense industry capacity and explore the creation of a "coalition of air, land and maritime reassurance forces"
Read more
Russia’s ownership of Crimea not up for debate, Republika Srpska leader insists
Commenting on the European Union as a bloc, Milorad Dodik questioned its powers
Read more
Russian stock market closes with gains in key indices
The MOEX index rose by 2.78% to 2,930.17 points
Read more
India shoots down several Pakistani planes — air force spokesman
Bharti declined to talk about the losses of the Indian Air Force
Read more
Russia has enough coal reserves to last it over 500 years — deputy PM
Alexander Novak noted that Russia has a vast resource base and every opportunity to efficiently extract and use these reserves to reliably meet domestic demand and expand export supplies
Read more
Zelensky says ready for talks in Istanbul
This statement came after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which could take place in Turkey on May 15
Read more
North Korea’s military presence at May 9 parade shows Moscow-Pyongyang close bond — expert
Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov noted that real military cooperation with the Korean People’s Army and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea that has been implemented in practice is especially significant
Read more
Russian forces advance within 1 km of Ukrainian border in Dnepropetrovsk, DPR advisor says
Russian forces have been pushing forward along the entire line of contact in the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
Settlement in Ukraine not just signing of document, but complex process — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 invited Ukraine to resume the direct negotiations without preconditions interrupted in 2022
Read more
China to cut tariffs on US goods to 10%
Beijing and Washington agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations
Read more
Afghanistan bans chess over ‘religious considerations’
All events related to this sport have been canceled
Read more
Russia’s peace terms at Istanbul talks to be tougher than in 2022 — Russian MP
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
Rubio calls EU, Ukraine counterparts to discuss settlement prospects — State Department
US Secretary of State spoke with top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Poland, the UK and Ukraine
Read more
Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert
Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Russia, as winning party, made generous proposal to Ukraine — expert
Rangarirai Shoko, the CEO of Zimbabwe's New Ziana News Agency, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "peace talks are meant to find common ground to end the conflict durably"
Read more
Rubio thanks Turkish foreign minister for helping with Russia-Ukraine talks
They also discussed the NATO informal ministerial meeting in Antalya that is set to take place from May 14-15
Read more
Ukraine waging smear campaign against Budapest — top Hungarian diplomat
"This is happening because of the strong position Hungary has taken on continued war in Ukraine," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russian sailors to be evacuated from Seven Pearls tanker within next few days — embassy
The vessel was damaged by US airstrikes on Ras Isa in late April
Read more
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu extends military contract until 2030
Sergey Shoigu's military rank is Army General
Read more
US sanctions 3 individuals, 1 company from Iran
The restrictions will freeze any assets that the designated persons and entity have in the US and ban US nationals and companies from doing business with them
Read more
Gagauzian leader decries house arrest as 'political persecution', vows to fight
Earlier in the day, the Chisinau District Court ruled to extend Gutsul's house arrest by 30 days
Read more
Zelensky approves ratification of minerals deal with US
He has also signed a bill to create the US-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund
Read more
EU waits for talks in Turkey before pushing for sanctions against Russia — report
According to Bloomberg, US officials made it clear to their European counterparts on May 12 that they wanted to allow an opportunity for Russian and Ukraine to hold the talks
Read more
Russian diplomat sees NATO exercise in Lithuania as directed against Russia
According to Alexander Grushko, two military districts are being re-established and a tank corps is being formed in Karelia as a measures
Read more
Russia totally right regarding special operation — Republika Srpska leader
In Milorad Dodik's opinion, Russia’s victory will improve the stability situation in Europe
Read more
Russia plans to set up around 10 new gas chemical facilities by 2050 — Novak
By 2050, the share of transport running on natural gas motor fuel in Russia will exceed 10%, while the number of infrastructure facilities supporting natural gas motor fuel will surpass 3,000 nationwide
Read more
Control of border village of Kotlyarovka to help repulse enemy attacks on DPR, expert says
Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the bordering village in the DPR by Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Data centers consume over 1% of global electricity, may increase usage 2-4 times — Novak
Earlier, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin emphasized that existing energy capacities are already insufficient to meet the growing demand from data centers
Read more
India, Pakistan to consider troop pullback from border — agency
Previously, it was reported that New Delhi and Islamabad are poised to continue negotiations
Read more
EU to prepare fresh anti-Russian sanctions unless truce in Ukraine starts by May 13
If the ceasefire is not in place by the end of the day, the European side will move for further sanctions, German Government Spokesman Stefan Kornelius said
Read more
Xi Jinping to use Hongqi N701 limousine in Moscow — source
Hongqi will supply twenty H9 executive cars and ten H10 business minivans for guests during the Victory Day activities
Read more
UN hails initiatives on Ukrainian settlement — spokesman for UN chief
According to Stéphane Dujarric, the United Nations is ready to "support any and all meaningful initiatives to that end"
Read more
Kurdish PKK decides to dissolve itself, embracing democratic politics
The PKK added that at this stage, it is important that Turkey’s parliament assume its historical role
Read more
Hungarian authorities welcome Russia’s proposal to negotiate with Ukraine in Istanbul
The Hungarian politician went on to say that it is important to prevent Brussels from obstructing the effort for peace in Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s Krakow consulate to close in at least 30 days — senior Polish diplomat
Three diplomats will be declared personae non gratae
Read more
The Netherlands, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case
According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"
Read more
Electric vehicles could account for one-third of global car fleet by 2050 — Novak
According to data from analytical agency Autostat, Russia’s new electric vehicle market reached a new milestone in 2024, with 17,800 electric cars sold, which represents a 26.4% increase compared to 2023
Read more
Russian investigators launch criminal probe into Ukrainian attack on Rylsk in Kursk Region
Investigators are currently looking at which Ukrainian armed formations may have been behind this crime
Read more
Russian women most beautiful in world, over 80% of citizens surveyed say in new poll
The poll data shows that 11% of young Russian women aged 18 to 24 years old would like to take part in a beauty contest, while 70% of Russian men would be willing to see their significant other participate
Read more
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
Read more
South Africa expects leaders from all G20 countries to attend summit in Johannesburg — MFA
The G20 summit will kick off under the South African chairmanship on November 22
Read more
Ukraine has no strategy for responding to Russia's ceasefire offer, expert says
According to Zheng Renyi, Russia’s call for talks carries elements of both inevitability and surprise
Read more
India to talk with Pakistan only on countering terrorism, Kashmir — PM Modi
"This is not an era of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either," the prime minister said
Read more
Leading EU countries, UK express support for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
The participants in the meeting also agreed "to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia’s ability to wage war"
Read more
Turkish, French top diplomats discuss Ukrainian reconciliation — sources
Earlier on Monday, Fidan discussed Ukrainian reconciliation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
Russia's Shnaider nyets win at 2025 WTA Italian Open
Shnaider will now do battle with 6th-seeded Jasmine Paolini from Italy, with a semifinals berth at stake
Read more
Putin’s talks proposal, new sanctions threats — key themes of Kremlin briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is set "to seriously seek ways for a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict"
Read more
Foreign ministers of China, Brazil call for settling Ukraine crisis
The meeting took place in Beijing on May 12 and was also attended by the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim
Read more
Coming to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy if Kiev wants it — Kremlin aide
"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Polish authorities provide no evidence of Russia’s involvement in acts of sabotage — envoy
Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind a 2024 mall fire in Warsaw
Read more
Over 50% of Russia’s oil output by 2030 to come from hard-to-recover reserves — expert
According to Russia’s Energy Strategy through 2050, the country is expected to reach an oil production volume of 540 mln tons by 2030 and maintain that level through mid-century
Read more
Australian mercenary eliminated in Kharkov Region — ABC
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the country’s Foreign Ministry have confirmed Parsons’ death and advised Australians against traveling to Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Read more
UK counter-terror police investigate fire at prime minister’s home
the fire broke out at Keir Starmer’s personal property in north London, estimated at approximately $2.6 million, which is rented out
Read more
Zelensky's Istanbul meeting comments 'pure theatrics' — senior Russian senator
"That’s not how high high-level meetings are arranged, especially given the seriousness of the situation", Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Russia may close Poland’s diplomatic missions in Kaliningrad, Irkutsk — diplomat
Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski decided to shut down the Russian Consulate General’s Office in Krakow
Read more
Turkey’s top diplomat thinks Russia, Ukraine may soon reach compromise on talks
Hakan Fidan described the current situation where Ukraine demands a ceasefire before any talks and Russia insists that negotiations be held first as a political impasse
Read more
Kotlyarovka’s liberation paves way for Russian troops to Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kotlyarovka neighbors the Dnepropetrovsk Region to the southwest of Krasnoarmeisk
Read more
Poland choses hostile path by closing Russian consulate general — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov characterized Warsaw’s actions to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland as "constituent links in this overall scheme to downgrade bilateral relations, which are already in dire straits"
Read more
Russian troops expand control area in Kharkov Region on 30 km frontline — military expert
Troops "are demonstrating positive dynamics in that frontline area," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kotlyarovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility
Read more
Germany ready to lend diplomatic hand at potential Istanbul talks — government
Stefan Kornelius warned that if the parties fail to reach a ceasefire, it will be up to Kiev to decide whether to come to the negotiating table in Istanbul
Read more
Hamas says has released US-Israeli hostage
Hamas reiterated its readiness "to resume talks on a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip
Read more
All Russian participants at Mendeleev Olympiad win gold medals setting new record
Last year, Russian participants took home five gold and five silver medals
Read more
Kiev’s strikes on Russian regions leave 70 civilians wounded, 21 killed over week — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, residents of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Kherson regions as well as the Donetsk People’s Republic were hardest hit
Read more
Global oil demand rises by 1.7 mln bpd in Q1 2025 — Saudi Aramco CEO
Amin Nasser also noted that global oil refining volumes hit record levels in the first quarter
Read more
Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital
The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes
Read more
Tripoli-based officials say military operation in Libya’s capital over
The Defense Ministry said it directed the troops to "complete the implementation of its plan in the region to ensure sustainable security and stability"
Read more
China to provide $9.2 bln worth of loans to Latin American countries
According to Xi Jinping, the China wants to import even more high-quality products from the region’s countries
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for May 13 to 80.89 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 2 rubles 3 kopecks to 90.1117 rubles
Read more
Zelensky says wants Trump to be present at talks in Istanbul
Trump said earlier that he could travel to Istanbul if he felt this would be useful for the Ukraine settlement talks
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to hold meeting with Delovaya Rossiya business group on Tuesday
He also plans to talk to participants of the organization's conference via video link
Read more
Trump says may depart to Istanbul if this facilitates negotiations on Ukraine
When asked whether he was ready to join Europe and toughen anti-Russian sanctions, Trump replied: "If I felt it would be important toward getting the deal done"
Read more
60th Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad to be held in Moscow
Each of the 10 members of the Russian team at the 59th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad that kicked off in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on May 6, has won a gold medal
Read more
Russian diplomat accuses France, Germany, UK of seeking to extend Ukraine conflict
According to Alexander Grushko, statements by European politicians are hard to comment on because their position changes dramatically within a short span of time
Read more
Trump to sign decree on May 12 to reduce drug prices in the US by 30-80%
US President stressed that he has been concerned for years about the high cost of drugs
Read more
Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Putin’s initiative on talks in Istanbul on May 15
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
Likelihood of key rate hike persists but has decreased — Bank of Russia
"Although the likelihood of a key rate hike persists, it has decreased compared to March," the regulator said
Read more
Russian ambassador to Poland says outlook for bilateral relations not good
Sergey Andreyev that while Russia has kept its door open for Polish citizens who wish to visit Kaliningrad, Warsaw is making maintaining normal ties impossible
Read more
Drones, gunfire reported in northern India near border with Pakistan — newspaper
In turn, the ANI news agency reported that explosions were heard in the area as India’s air defenses engaged aerial targets
Read more
Russia’s oil output growth to 540 mln tons needs extensive use of hard-to-recover reserves
According to Alexander Novak, hard-to-recover, waterlogged, and depleted reserves account for about 60% of Russia’s total oil reserves
Read more
World community supports Putin's approach on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian leader had made a statement in which he clearly and unambiguously outlined Moscow's position on the resumption of direct talks in Istanbul "without any preconditions"
Read more
Global demand for oil and gas not yet peaked, will remain dominant by 2050 — Novak
According to the official, the growth rate of global demand for gas will lag only behind the pace of development of renewable energy sources
Read more