US to cut tariffs on China shipments to 54% from 120% — executive order

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The United States will cut the low value "de minimis" tariff on China shipments to 54% from 120%, a White House executive order said.

The changes will take effect by 12:01 a.m. EST on May 14, 2025 (7:01 a.m. Moscow time), according to the document. A flat fee of $100 will remain.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the tariff on China shipments would be raised to 120%.

The talks between the US and China on trade and economic issues were held in Switzerland on May 10-11. The parties agreed on reciprocal reduction of tariffs to 10% and the creation of a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations.

Back in February, US President Donald Trump announced an escalation of tariffs on all Chinese imports by 10%. In response, China imposed targeted tariffs from 10% to 15% on agriculture equipment, a number of cars, oil, coal and LNG from the US. The following month, Washington raised tariffs by another 10%, while Beijing responded with targeted tariffs from 10% to 15% of American agriculture products. By April, the US increased extra tariffs on Chinese imports three times, after which they reached 145%. As countermeasures, China raised tariffs on all American products in April, bringing them to 125%.