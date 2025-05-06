Russian fish, seafood exports to China above $680 mln in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian fish and seafood exports to China increased by 2% to more than $680 mln in the first quarter of 2025, the Fishing Union told TASS.

"In January - March 2025, Russian exports of aquatic resources to China declined against the comparable period of the last year by 5% in kind to 275,000 metric tons but increased by 2% in money terms to more than $680 mln," the union said.

Supplies of frozen pollack in the first quarter increased by 30% in money value to $215 mln but lost 5% physically to 170,000 metric tons. Surimi exports also grew by 10% in physical terms and by 20% in money value to $22 mln.

Russian exports of frozen cod to China lost 10% annually to 16,000 metric tons in January - March 2025 but gained 30% in money value to $80 mln. Haddock exports increased threefold to 5,000 metric tons physically and by almost six times to $22 mln in value terms in the reporting period.