Russian pipe gas supplies to Turkey down 2.3% in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian pipe gas to Turkey edged down by 2.3% year on year to 7 bln cubic meters in the first quarter of 2025, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

In line with information from Eurostat (almost completely coinciding with statistics of the Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK)), Turkey imported in total 1.791 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Russia over Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines in March 2025, which is the lowest since last October.

Russia increased pipe gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% to slightly more than 21 bln cubic meters as of the end of 2024.