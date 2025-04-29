Rolf becomes first official distributor of China’s Zeekr

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Rolf signed a strategic agreement with the Chinese car brand Zeekr and became the first official service distributor of the brand, the press service of the Russian company said.

"The Rolf Group of Companies, the largest car dealer in Russia, signed the strategic agreement with the Chinese premium car brand Zeekr, having received the status of the first official service distributor of the brand in the Russian market. The document was signed in Shanghai and became an important stage in developing the partnership between the companies in the sphere of maintenance and after-sales support of electric vehicles," the company said.

Rolf will have the direct access to the official IT infrastructure of Zeekr and the catalog of original spare parts and equipment recommended by the manufacturer for maintenance. Future buyers will be able to acquire a new car with already activated master account.