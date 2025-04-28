Rusal cuts aluminium production volumes by 10% — vice president

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Rusal has started reducing production volumes as part of optimization of its aluminium output capacities amid record alumina prices, having cut them by 10%, Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh said in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper.

"Aluminum production has been declining, indeed, unfortunately. The process started late last year. We have slashed volumes by 10%, evenly at all plants, including in Siberia. The reasons are obvious, the sanctions pressure. That said, I would stress that no enterprise has been put on hold or closed," she said.

Earlier, Rusal said that a decision had been taken to curtail aluminium production against the background of record-high alumina prices and elevated risks of a continued negative macroeconomic environment.