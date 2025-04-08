Level of investment in Russian economy to remain high in 2025 — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. There are grounds to believe that investments in the Russian economy will be close to last year’s high level in 2025, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

"Over the past three years investments rose by more than a quarter, and so far there are grounds to believe that they will remain close to last year’s high level this year as well," she said at a meeting with the KPRF (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) faction in the State Duma (lower house of the parliament).

Russia’s economic growth has been high in recent two years, Nabiullina noted, adding that the country’s economy keeps growing now, amid a high key rate.