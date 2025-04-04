MOEX, RTS indices grow by 1.3% in early trading

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 1.3% to 2,896.77 points, the RTS index also added 1.3% and reached 1,081.43 points at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading session on Friday.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its growth, standing at 2,888.74 points (+1.02%), while the RTS index was at 1,078.44 points (+1.02%). At the same time, the yuan also traded at 11.587 rubles (+0.7 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and the euro following sanctions imposed by the United States against the exchange and the National Clearing Center.

To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and the euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.