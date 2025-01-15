Gas pumping over TurkStream continues — Turkey’s energy minister

ANKARA, January 15. /TASS/. No problems with gas pumping are in place after the Ukrainian army’s attack of a compressor station of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Energy Minister of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"No problems with gas pumping followed the attack. The gas flow over the pipeline continues with the same rate," the minister said, cited by NTV television.

Kiev attacked the Russkaya Compressor Station supporting gas supplies over the TurkStream by nine fixed-wing type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The compressor station continues delivering gas to the pipeline in normal conditions.