Moscow offers joint implementation of AI projects to Hanoi — Russian PM

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia proposes implementation of joint projects in the sphere of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to Vietnam, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"We suggest implementing common projects in the digital technologies sphere. This refers to artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and software," Mishustin said.

The Russian Prime Minister is in Vietnam on the official visit on January 14-15.