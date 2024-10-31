Growth potential of Russian economy reaches over 1.5-2% — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development believes that the growth potential of the Russian economy is higher than 1.5-2%, Deputy Minister Polina Kryuchkova said at the State Duma.

"We also have a conservative scenario - something between the inflation and crisis scenario of the Bank of Russia, but we also consider it unlikely," she said adding, "From our point of view, the potential (growth) of the economy is most likely higher, not 1.5-2%."

Commenting on the ministry's arguments, Kryuchkova drew attention to the rate of investment growth in the country in recent years.

"Statistics show a fairly healthy growth of investments. At first, the main growth was in buildings and structures, then it shifted to machinery and equipment, and intangible assets. All these investments will give a return that will increase the economic potential," the Deputy Minister continued.

In September, the Ministry of Economic Development raised the forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2024 to 3.9% from 2.8%, in 2025 - to 2.5% from 2.3%.