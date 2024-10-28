VTB's net profit for 9 months falls by 0.3% to $3.86 mln

MOSCOW, October 28. TASS/. VTB Group's net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-September 2024 amounted to 375 bln rubles ($3.86 mln), which is 0.3% less than in the same period last year, the bank reported.

At the same time, net profit for the Q3 of 2024 increased by 13.2% year-on-year to 97.9 bln rubles ($1 mln). VTB's assets have grown by 14.6% since the beginning of the year to 33.7 trillion rubles ($ 347.24 bln).

According to the report, the total loan portfolio before provisioning amounted to 23.7 trillion rubles ($244.2 bln), growing by 13% in the first nine months of the year. In the Q3, the growth of the Group's total loan portfolio slowed down slightly and amounted to 3%, compared to 4.1% in the Q2 and 5.4% in the Q1 of 2024.