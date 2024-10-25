Bank of Russia sees no signs of inflation slowdown — regulator’s chief

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. There are no signs of inflation slowdown in Russia, head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following a meeting of the regulator's board of directors.

"Overall, we are not observing any signs of [inflation] slowdown," she said.

According to the head of the regulator, in September the current rate of price growth accelerated again.

"The population's inflation expectations reached their maximum values for the year. The price expectations of business also increased, especially among retail enterprises," Nabiullina said.