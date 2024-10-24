Auchan mum on business sale, continues working

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Auchan continues working in the Russian market, the company’s press service told TASS, adding that the company does not comment on the possible sale of the Russian business by the French retailer.

"Rumors on the sale of Auchan Retail Russia and the exit of our company from the Russian market, which we refuted repeatedly, are circulating for several years thus far. Auchan responded similarly every time, '‘We do not comment on rumors.’ And this time, when Auchan Retail Russia continues working in the Russian market to the benefit of local population, new information appeared. Our answer is the same, we do not comment on rumors in the market," the company said.

Earlier reports said that France’s Auchan may sell its Russian business.