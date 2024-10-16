Globaltrans applies for admission of GDRs to trading on Astana International Exchange

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Globaltrans has applied for the admission of the company’s global depositary receipts (GDRs) to trading on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), the Russian railroad operator said in a statement.

"Globaltrans Investment PLC <…> on October 15, 2024 submitted an application for the admission of its global depositary receipts to Astana International Exchange official list of securities and an application for the admission of GDRs to trading on AIX," the statement reads.

Globaltrans expects AIX to become a sole platform where its GDRs will be listed and traded. Meanwhile, the company will not be issuing any new shares/GDRs in connection with AIX listing and trading applications.

Earlier, the board of directors of Globaltrans approved the listing on the Astana International Exchange, which is expected to preserve the GDRs’ international listing while mitigating infrastructure risks for all shareholders, as well as the voluntary delisting of the company’s GDRs from the Moscow Exchange, SPB Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Globaltrans Investment PLC is one of leading freight rail transportation groups, which operates via its subsidiaries in Russia and CIS countries.