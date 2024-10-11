Flour exports from Russia YTD close to 2023 exports

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Flour exports from Russia totaled 980,000 metric tons from the start of 2024 until early October and approached the figure for the entire last year, according to presentation of department head of the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Olga Zakharova.

"Our flour shipments increased threefold in 2023 and we almost reached the same volumes as in the last year on the whole as of the October start in this year. The situation with off-corn is the same. The shipment potential for cereals is also growing," Zakharova said.

According to the presentation, flour exports from Russia already amounted to 980,000 metric tons. Off-corn exports totaled 1.625 mln metric tons. Exports of cereals stood at 244,000 metric tons.