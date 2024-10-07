Russia shows interest in new energy projects with India — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is showing interest in new projects with India in the areas of extraction, processing and sale of energy resources, as well as in the field of power generation. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We are always open to discussing new projects in the energy sector with our long-standing friends - be it extraction projects, processing or sales and power generation," he said.

Novak added that Russia also sees good prospects for increasing coal supplies to India due to the shortage of coking coal in the world.

"We also see good prospects for expanding cooperation in the coal sector in the context of the shortage of high-quality metallurgical coal on the world market. Russian coal mining companies have significant resources and are interested in expanding their presence on the fast-growing Indian market," he noted.

Novak added that India is one of Russia's key partners in the energy sector.

"We note high dynamics of trade turnover. This year, Russia ranks first among oil suppliers to India, breaking supply records," the Deputy Prime Minister said.