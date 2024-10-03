Russia to allocate $757 mln for purchases of currency, gold from October 7 to November 6

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 71.8 bln rubles ($757 mln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from October 7 to November 6, with daily purchases equaling 3.1 bln rubles ($32 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

"The amount of funds allocated for purchases of foreign currency and gold totals 71.8 bln rubles. Transactions will be carried out from October 7 to November 6, 2024, respectively, daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 3.1 bln rubles," the statement reads.

From September 6 to October 4 the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 172.9 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from September 6 to October 4, with daily purchases equaling 8.2 bln rubles ($92 mln).