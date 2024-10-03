Non-alignment with sanctions is condition for joining BRICS — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Non-alignment with sanctions against BRICS members is one of conditions of joining the association, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the press conference dedicated to preparations for the BRICS summit.

"It is required to pursue the sovereign course; it is necessary to have a significant role in international and regional affairs, build up good-neighborly and good relations with BRICS countries, and not to join illegitimate sanctions in respect of association members," Ryabkov said.

The task of Russia at the current stage is to support organic and full-fledged integration of already accepted countries while keeping dynamics and efficiency of mechanisms and formats of this international association, the deputy minister said. "Doors to BRICS remain open; this is the firm position of the Russian presidency," he noted.

At the same time, BRICS expansion should not become a goal in itself, Ryabkov said. "It should always be directed at strengthening BRICS, building up its potential and international weight. Any decisions in BRICS are made by consensus," he added.