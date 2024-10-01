Zyfra Group implements Russian IT solutions in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Zyfra Group has implemented artificial intelligence-based IT solutions developed by it in Uzbekistan, the company told TASS.

Technologies have no analogs in Russia and CIS countries. In particular, this refers to products making it possible to analyze grain size of rock during its mining and monitor the condition of machinery teeth with the use of artificial intelligence.

"They are already used at a mining and concentration plant in Uzbekistan," the company noted.

The system determines rock mass fragment sizes, analyzes them, identifies oversize lumps in real time and provides the opportunity to continuously monitor the condition and presence of excavator bucket teeth.