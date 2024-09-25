Russian agricultural exports up by 7% in 2024 to 74 mln tons — Agriculture minister

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports in 2024 amounted to 74 million tons, which is 7% higher than the same period in 2023, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at an expanded meeting of the State Duma Committee on agrarian issues.

"This year, Russia has already delivered 74 million tons of food to international markets, which is 7% higher in kind than a year earlier," she said.

She noted that exports are developing due to the development of new markets in Africa, Asia and the Persian Gulf.

In 2023, the volume of agricultural supplies to foreign markets amounted to $43.5 billion. In total, Russia exported more than 100 million tons of food.