Sistema plans to increase share in Segezha Group within additional offering

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. AFK Sistema corporation plans to increase its share in the lumber holding Segezha Group within additional offering, the company’s largest shareholder Vladimir Yevtushenkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yes, it will be increased," he said when asked a respective question. The scale of the share increase is still being discussed inside the corporation, Yevtushenkov added.

Segezha Group’s management took a principle decision on the company’s additional offering at the end of August, with details planned to be presented this fall.

