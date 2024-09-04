Price of Brent oil down below $73 per barrel on London’s ICE first since December 13, 2023

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November delivery has dropped below $73 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since December 13, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.07% at $72.96 per barrel.

As of 10:35 a.m. Moscow time (07:35 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.27% at $72.81 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was down by 1.39% at $69.36 per barrel.