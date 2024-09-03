Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on September 4

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance will hold auctions to offer two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds on September 4.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26245 mature on September 26, 2035 and variable coupon OFZ bonds of Issue 29025 mature on August 12, 2037 will be offered to investors, the ministry said. Bonds will be offered in the amount of balances available for offering in these issues.

Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.