Malaysian Prime Minister leads country's delegation to EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation told TASS.

"Malaysia’s official delegation headed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. This visit marks the deepening of relations between the two countries," the press service quoted Malaysian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Cheong Loon Lai as saying.

According to Roscongress, the Malaysian delegation is expected to include Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz, and a number of other high-ranking officials.

The Eastern Economic Forum is held in Vladivostok on September 3-6 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.