Biden administration not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict — economist

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden is not interested in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and refuses to admit that Washington is directly to blame for this crisis, American economist, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, Professor Jeffrey Sachs said.

"There's nothing really that this administration <...> is going to do. I don't think the president is probably in any mental state to lead anything at this point. So I think we're kind of on autopilot, which is [a] very bad place to be," he said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. "This is a war provoked by the US, <…> the US [that] aims for NATO enlargement, and it would take a president who understands the basics of this and why this was so wrong headed," the economist emphasized, adding that Biden is not such a person.

Sachs added that the true causes of the Ukrainian conflict have never been explained to US citizens. The information that Americans can receive on this issue is contrary to reality, he added.