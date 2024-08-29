Bank of Russia to create mechanism to provide liquidity to financial market participants

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will develop the creation of a separate special mechanism for providing liquidity to participants of the financial market that are not credit organizations, the regulator said.

"The Bank of Russia plans to develop the issue of creating a separate special mechanism for providing liquidity to participants of the financial market that are not credit organizations. Such a mechanism will be of anti-crisis nature and it will be launched by the Bank of Russia for a limited period of time," according to a draft of the Main areas of the unified state monetary policy for 2025-2027 released on the Central Bank’s website.

"Such operations are suggested to be conducted on the basis of stock exchange infrastructure," the document said.