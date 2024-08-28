Russian stocks down as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was up, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was down by 0.02% at 2,729.72 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.02% at 940 points, the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was up by 2.25 kopecks to 11.822 rubles compared with previous closing.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time (07:25 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.34% at 2,721.05 points, the RTS was down by 0.34% at 937.02 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 3.75 kopecks at 11.837 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.