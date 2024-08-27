Russian carmakers to have advantage in entering Nigerian market

NAIROBI, August 27. /TASS/. Russian carmakers will have an advantage when entering the Nigerian market due to the planned transfer of the country’s fleet of vehicles to gas engines, Russia’s Trade Representative in Nigeria Maxim Petrov said in an interview with TASS.

"Almost all Russian carmakers that produce freight, as well as medium commercial and passenger vehicles, show interest in the Nigerian market," he said. "Considering the plans of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on accelerated transfer of the country’s fleet of vehicles to gas, our producers can tap a substantial market share," Petrov added.

That said, the trade envoy considers it too early to speak about the launch of assembly lines of Russian car concerns in the African country. "First we should learn to work on the Nigerian market, solve logistics and service issues, reach certain sales volumes," he noted.