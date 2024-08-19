Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia down 5% in January-July

TBILISI, August 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.4 bln in January-July 2024, down by 5% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.4% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $407 mln in the period (down by 2% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $1 bln (down by 6%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-July 2024, with mutual trade turnover equaling over $1.809 bln, up by 7% year-on-year, while the US came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1 bln, down by 10% year-on-year.