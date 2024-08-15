Kazakhstan’s economy expected to grow by 5.6% in 2025

ASTANA, August 15. /TASS/. The economy of Kazakhstan can grow by 5.6% as of the end of the next year, the press service of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after his meeting with cabinet members.

"The President listened to reports on key indicators of socioeconomic development, performance of the republican budget for seven months of 2024, and macroeconomic parameters to be set in the draft republican budget for 2025-2027. The government expects economic growth at the level of 5.6% and inflation decline to 5.5-7.5% next year," the press service informed.

The Kazakh economy gained 5.1%, according to results of the last year. Authorities expect GDP will grow by 3.5-4.5% by the end of this year. Annual inflation in June 2024 stood at 8.4%, according to information of the National Bank.