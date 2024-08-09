Russia exceeds oil production targets by 67,000 bpd in July — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia reduced oil production in July compared to June, but still exceeded the OPEC+ oil deal targets by 67,000 barrels per day, the Energy Ministry reported.

"In July, production in Russia fell even further compared to June, exceeding the targets by 67,000 barrels per day due to specific problems with the supply schedule. The levels in August and September should correct this," the Energy Ministry said.

According to the OPEC+ schedule, Russia's production in July should be at the level of 8.978 million barrels per day, as in August-September. Thus, in July it could reach 9.045 million barrels per day.

The ministry added that Russia confirms its commitment to the schedule of compensation for oil overproduction, which was previously submitted to the OPEC secretariat. The country also calls on other OPEC+ countries that have submitted their compensation plans to adhere to them.

"As previously agreed, Russia will compensate for excess production from April 2024 during the compensation period, distributed between October-November 2024, as well as from March to the end of September 2025," the ministry added.