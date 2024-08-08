Moldova introduces alert regime in energy sector fearing halt in gas supplies via Ukraine

CHISINAU, August 8. /TASS/. The Commission for Emergency Situations (CES) of Moldova has introduced an early warning regime in the energy sector due to the risk of a halt in gas supplies through Ukraine.

"In the context of the information provided by the Energy Ministry on the potential risk of interruptions in natural gas supplies as a result of military actions in the area of the cross-border point between the Russian Federation and Ukraine near the city of Sudzha, the Commission for Emergency Situations decided to take preventive measures to ensure the country's energy security. The commission members noted that there are currently no interruptions or risks of immediate halts. The introduction of a warning regime will provide the responsible agencies with the necessary levers for careful monitoring and prompt intervention if necessary," the government's press secretary Daniel Voda reported on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the republic's Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov said that on August 7, the Ukrainian gas transmission operator reported possible risks of interruptions in gas supplies due to military actions in the Kursk region, where the gas metering station is located, from which gas is supplied to Moldova and Transnistria. He asked the emergency commission to declare a high alert regime in the energy sector to strengthen monitoring of the situation and to develop action plans depending on the development of the situation, which, according to him, "does not yet imply the risk of shutdowns."

The supply route through the gas metering station near the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region is the only transit route for Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU and Moldova. Gazprom supplied about 14.9 billion cubic meters of gas through this pipeline last year. Gazprom previously reported that it supplies gas to Europe in transit through Ukraine "in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha gas metering station, which is 37.3 million cubic meters."