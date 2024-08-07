China increases coal imports by 13.3% to 295.77 mln tons in January-July

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. International coal supplies to China in January-July amounted to 295.77 mln tons, up 13.3% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to the statistics, the price of energy resources imports decreased by 6% in seven months to $29.71 bln, including for both hard coal and brown coal,

In July, the volume of coal imported by China reached 46.2 mln tons, which is 3.5% more than in June. In monetary terms, it amounted to $4.53 bln, an increase of 4.6% over the month.

Russia is dynamically increasing exports of this energy resource to China. In 2023, China increased its purchases of Russian coal to a record high with deliveries exceeding 100 mln tons.

According to statistics, in 2022 China reduced coal imports by 9.2% to 293.2 mln tons. In 2023, the country increased its purchases by 61.8% to 474.41 mln tons.