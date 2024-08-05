Milan stock exchange closes with Europe’s worst performance amid plunging indices

ROME, August 5. /TASS/. Milan-based Borsa Italiana ended the trading session on Monday with the drop of its Ftse Mib key indicator by 2.27% to 31,293 points.

The main index declined during the day by as much as 4.3%, ANSA news agency said. As a result, the Milan stock exchange showed the worst performance as compared to Frankfurt, Paris, London and Madrid, with losses up to 15 bln euro on Monday alone.

The spread between the price of Italian and German securities indicative of the foreign debt service interest surged to 150 points against such background. The interest rate for government bonds servicing settled at 3.68%.