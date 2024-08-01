Russian airlines will carry 73.3 mln passengers by end of summer season

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian airlines are expected to carry 73.3 mln passengers by the end of the summer season, which is 6.4% more than last summer, Head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport Dmitry Yadrov said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"As of July, 40 mln passengers have already been transported. We are seeing steady growth in domestic flights, there is also active growth on international routes. By the end of the [summer - TASS] season we plan to carry 73.3 mln passengers, which is 6.4% more than in the summer period last year," he said.

Yadrov added that the period from April to October is considered the summer season in aviation

He noted that based on the results of the first half of the year, airlines transported more than 51 mln passengers, which is 7.6% more than in the first half of 2023.

"As for the first half of the year, more than 51 mln passengers have already been transported, which is 7.6% more than in the same period of 2023. For domestic routes, the figure reaches 38.7 mln. I would like to note that the share of flights bypassing Moscow is growing and has already reached 63.3%. International flights are actively growing, with an increase of 23.2%," Yadrov noted.

He added that flights from Russia are currently operated to 36 countries, while Russian airlines operate flights to 25 countries.