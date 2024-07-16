Kaspersky Lab to gradually wind down business in the US

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab will start gradually winding down its business in the United States from July 20, the Russian cybersecurity provider told TASS.

The decision followed the US sanctions prohibiting the use of their software in the country. The company is banned from entering any new agreements with Americans from July 20. Measures do not cover operations of its units of information or educational nature.

"The company has thoroughly explored and evaluated consequences of US legislative requirements and made a sad and difficult decision to terminate proactive operations in the US because it does not see prospects now for doing business in this country," Kaspersky Lab said.

The company has been operating in the US for almost twenty years, "protecting the whole organizations and users from cyberthreats," it said. The business remains stable and key priorities remain unchanged after the decision to wind down the business in the US. "As an international vendor in the cybersecurity sphere, the company will continue investing in strategic markets and protects clients and partners in the digital world," Kaspersky Lab added.

The latest US sanctions affected the management of the company. Even before personal sanctions, the US banned the use of Kaspersky Lab software in the country.