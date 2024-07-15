Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with the downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 2.01% to 2,913.48 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 2.08% to 1,045.25 points. The yuan surged by 0.116% to 12.086 rubles.

Dividend cutoffs and expectations of key rate lifting restrain the recovery dynamics. Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

Gold prices started rising again. "One more factor supporting gold is expectation of Fed interest rates to be lowered soon amid weakening consumer inflation in the country," Elena Kozhukhova from Veles Capital noted in a comment.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 2,900-3,000 points on Tuesday.