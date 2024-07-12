Russian corporate tax to be increased to 25% from 2025

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law stipulating the increase of the corporate income tax.

The law posted on the official website of legal information provides for the increase of the corporate income tax from 20% to 25%.

Extra earnings from the corporate increase are expected to be about 1.6 trillion rubles ($17.85 bln) in 2025. Additional receipts in 2025-2027 will be about five trillion rubles ($55.8 bln) according to the financial and economic rationale to the document.

The law also sets forth a federal investment tax deduction making it possible to reduce the corporate income tax amount to be credited to the federal budget by capital expenses made within the framework of investment projects included into a relevant list. Incentives are also proved for small technology companies.